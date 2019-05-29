We keep using Russia and Venezuela as examples of socialism. They are in reality dictatorships. So in the socialism-versus-capitalism debate, don't use those countries.

Capitalism will always be the American economic model. That being said, we are using programs that are needed to support our economy that some people want to brand as socialistic policies and want to end.

Let's take a look.

Education is one key to our success. We need to continue to support public education. At advanced levels, it doesn't need to be free but must be available. If that requires policies that give appropriate financial support, so be it. Educated and motivated citizens make this country work.

Also, without available health-care options, an effective and steady workforce may not exist. We would have a segment of the population in which a health-care emergency would cause financial ruin. That could undermine our economic success.

Now that we accept capitalism as our model, we must realize there are publicly-supported programs that make capitalism work. It is frustrating to see opposing political camps fight over semantics rather than find solutions that reinforce American ideals. Name calling and insults are not the way to lead and succeed.

GENE BIER

Milton