Wisconsin crime victims recently got a huge victory thanks to Sen. Steve Nass, Reps. Cody Horlacher and Don Vruwink and other legislators who overwhelmingly supported a bipartisan victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. The amendment now moves to a statewide ballot.

As a victim of sexual assault, I know how long and difficult the road to recovery is for survivors who are thrown into a lengthy legal process through no fault of their own. After I became a victim, I spent three years in and out of court attempting to seek justice, while simultaneously trying to heal physically and mentally. As I struggled with nightmares, flashbacks and severe anxiety, I was forced to sit through numerous delays, reliving this traumatic experience as my attacker's case dragged on and on. This experience is why I’m proud to be one of the thousands of survivors, victim advocates, law enforcement leaders and Wisconsin residents who have joined in support of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.

I’d like to express my sincere thanks to area legislators for supporting Marsy’s Law. I’m grateful to them and all of our lawmakers for coming together to clear this final legislative hurdle and move Wisconsin closer to making equal rights for crime victims a reality.

Now it is time for Wisconsin’s voters to have the final say on Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I hope you’ll join me in supporting equal rights for crime victims.

MAGGIE KOZIKOWSKA

Evansville