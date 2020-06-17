The disgusting murder of George Floyd by a cop in Minneapolis is tragic. It has led to peaceful protests, rioting and looting all over America.
The vast majority of cops do an outstanding job and deserve our support. The Derek Chauvin’s of the world must be weeded out, prosecuted and locked up. Racism has no place in America and must be rooted out.
Protestors and the media are portraying our cities as systemically racist.
Demonstrators in Memphis, New Orleans, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Washington, Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Newark, Detroit, Denver, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Hartford, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle say they have been discriminated against, mistreated and held back for many years. They demand “change”.
Perhaps they can improve their lot by changing their leadership.
These cities have ALWAYS been led by Democratic mayors (Memphis); over 100 years (New Orleans, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Washington); or between 20 and 90 years. Many also have Democratic governors and legislatures. These Democratic leaders pander to minorities, but what have they done to improve their lives?
The demonstrators chant “No Justice, No Peace”. If there is no justice in these cities that have been run by Democrats for generations, why is that? Aren’t the Democrats in charge the ones who are to blame? Don’t they share some responsibility?
Everyone, including minorities, deserve opportunities for jobs, respect, protection from looters, the ability to safely run your business, and equal opportunity to succeed. That’s what Republicans believe in.
LARRY HOLTERMAN
Milton