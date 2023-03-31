The best choice for Wisconsin Supreme Court is abundantly clear. Janet Protasiewicz has proven experience and qualifications far superior to her opponent. She served more than 25 years as assistant district attorney dealing with serious crimes. She has argued successfully before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She has served as adjunct professor of law at Marquette University, and she has been elected to the bench twice without opposition where she has actually shown and proved her fairness and impartiality in hundreds of cases involving homicide, domestic violence, sexual assault and drug cases.
Contrast this with her opponent Dan Kelly, who was politically appointed (not elected) and already found to be unfit for the job by the majority of Wisconsin voters who, when they were given the opportunity, voted him out of office. Kelly then went to work for the Republican Party, supporting Michael Gableman, false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the failed Republican attempt to overturn the votes of the people of Wisconsin. He says he is impartial, but his actions speak otherwise. He is a dangerous man and a threat to our democracy.
The choice is clear. Vote for proven competence, fairness, and impartiality. Vote for Janet Protasiewicz. Our democracy does depend on it.