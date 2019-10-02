There has been and is an ongoing attempt by the Democrats to take down President Trump by any possible means. Truth isn’t important, one evidence being House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proclamation that “the House is conducting an official impeachment inquiry” and another being Adam Schiff’s formal reading of his own version of President Trump’s Ukrainian phone call. There is “NO” official inquiry because the House hasn’t voted to conduct one. Yet, we’re so informed.

The failed Mueller probe was a preplanned act of treason engaged upon by the heads of the FBI, CIA, State Department and other Obama-era officials who apparently believe their worldwide progressive socialist movement has gained enough control of the deep state agencies that they could at will launch an illegal coup attempt.

What’s at stake? Simply, America’s future to survive as a constitutional republic. There is a worldwide progressive socialist movement that believes that our country is theirs for the taking, and this movement controls the Democrat Party, placing countless regular American citizens who identify as Democrats in a strange position. Our country was founded upon three pillars that made it then and now different from all nations in history. Those being: “the laws of nature, and (the laws) of nature’s God,” and that God has granted to us “unalienable rights.” The progressive socialists do not believe in the very idea of America and their goal is to destroy our constitutional republic and mash it into the United Soviet Socialists States of Amerika.

RONALD GAY

Evansville