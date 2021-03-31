I have known Dave Marshick for several years as a friend, Rotarian and as an active member of the local business community.
Dave believes it is critical to continue to support all local businesses and keep their interests in mind with all decisions, as he believes these businesses are the backbone of our community.
In Dave's current position as a senior vice president of commercial banking at First National Bank and Trust, he is in touch with a variety of local businesses on a daily basis as a trusted partner and adviser. In my dealings with Dave, he has always been a good listener with the goal of finding a balanced solution. Through his current position in banking, Dave has experience with budgeting and working with financial statements, and he understands the need for fiscal responsibility.
Dave has been instrumental in creating the downtown business improvement district and serving on its board since its beginning.
In addition, in his role on the Downtown Revolving Loan program, Dave has worked successfully with city staff and administration. He has worked with many customers that have been able to obtain tax increment financing dollars to help with their projects. Dave has a solid understanding on how TIF financing is done, and his experience in this realm will assist in recruiting new businesses to Janesville.
Please vote for Dave Marshick. He will be an asset as member of Janesville City Council.
MIKE FITZGERALD
Janesville