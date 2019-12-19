The Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Continental Congress in 1776.

It was on Feb. 24, 1868, 92 years after the Declaration of Independence that the first United States president, Andrew Johnson, was impeached by the House of Representatives in a post-Civil War political climate.

It wasn’t until 1998, 130 years after Johnson’s impeachment, that President Bill Clinton became the second U.S. president to be impeached by the House. In both the Johnson and Clinton impeachments, there were bipartisan votes in the House to impeach.

Now in just 21 years since the last impeachment, in a purely partisan vote in the House, they impeached President Trump. In just 46 short years of our nation’s 243 years, the House launched three impeachment inquiries resulting in two presidential impeachments.

It appears to me that impeachment of the United States president in modern times has become a political weapon rather than a “break glass in case of emergency” tool designed by our nation’s founders.

The politicization of impeachment in my mind is dramatically pointed out by the entire process in the House being run by liberals from California and New York, secret meetings in the Intelligence Committee and the partisan passage of flimsy-at-best articles of impeachment. Not a single crime has been proven by the House. And now Nancy Pelosi threatens to not deliver the articles to the Senate until she’s assured of a fair trial in the Senate.

It’s not only a SHAME. It's a SHAM!

SETH SCHMIDT

Elkhorn