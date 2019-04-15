The state Supreme Court election was a referendum on abortion. It sent a message that pro-choice advocates have gone too far and that abortionists are crossing the line with the barbaric murders of live babies.

I believe the pendulum will swing the other way, possibly with a revisit of Roe v. Wade sometime in the near future. The right of a woman to choose has never been a valid argument, and abortion advocacy is largely driven by a desire to avoid consequences of licentious life styles.

Post-abortive women very often carry scars the rest of their lives because they knowingly killed their babies. I believe there are consequences for all decisions we make, including the way we vote. To vote for candidates that are pro-choice is promoting abortion. If not moral, the shifting tides of public opinion mean nothing to our creator. Thank God that anti-abortion movies and new supreme court justices are creating a movement to give the sanctity of life a new voice.

All 50 states have safe-haven laws to leave these unwanted babies at hospitals, police and fire stations. So there are options to abortion. Also there are about a million people waiting to adopt newborn babies.

Thank God we have a president that appoints pro-life judges to our courts. The time to act is now!

KIM OLSON

Janesville