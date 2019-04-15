The state Supreme Court election was a referendum on abortion. It sent a message that pro-choice advocates have gone too far and that abortionists are crossing the line with the barbaric murders of live babies.

I believe the pendulum will swing the other way, possibly with a revisit of Roe v. Wade sometime in the near future. The right of a woman to choose has never been a valid argument, and abortion advocacy is largely driven by a desire to avoid consequences of licentious life styles.

Post-abortive women very often carry scars the rest of their lives because they knowingly killed their babies. I believe there are consequences for all decisions we make, including the way we vote. To vote for candidates that are pro-choice is promoting abortion. If not moral, the shifting tides of public opinion mean nothing to our creator. Thank God that anti-abortion movies and new supreme court justices are creating a movement to give the sanctity of life a new voice.

All 50 states have safe-haven laws to leave these unwanted babies at hospitals, police and fire stations. So there are options to abortion. Also there are about a million people waiting to adopt newborn babies.

Thank God we have a president that appoints pro-life judges to our courts. The time to act is now!

KIM OLSON

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.