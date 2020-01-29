With respect to all who have served in similar positions, the decision for Marshall Middle School Synthia Taylor to pursue a doctoral degree should be a personal one, which should be paid for in time and resources out of her own assets. And like others in her position over the years, the degree should be arranged and pursued in addition to her serving as principal. Or, she should resign her position in pursuit of her objective.
For the Janesville School District to even consider placing her on paid leave to pursue her doctorate is a dereliction of responsibility and a complete travesty.
Is there an underlying rationale the public is not privy to? Can’t fathom what it would be!
It's time to rescind the decision and ensure that it not be repeated in the future.
Due diligence in this matter in managing the public funds appears totally absent.
G. FRED GOODSIR
Janesville