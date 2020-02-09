I’m writing today in response to The Gazette’s continuing coverage of the sordid story of Marshall Middle School Principal Synthia Taylor’s paid leave.
The Jan. 31 story about her arrangement indicates that she’s currently receiving her salary while on paid leave, and that she could be receiving or preparing to receive unemployment insurance benefits.
She's on paid leave despite the following facts: She resigned and no longer actually serves as the principal of Marshall Middle School and won’t be returning to work there. She’s pursuing an academic doctorate degree paid by the Janesville School District. Finally, she resigned from her job under circumstances that aren't fully known to the public.
So far as we can understand the details of Ms. Taylor’s questionable use of government largess, this case begs the following question: Is this practice common across Wisconsin or across the entire country? Ms. Taylor’s entire case smells like an ethically challenged use of government resources.
When was the last time that you and I--common citizens that we are--could expect to receive income from government sources for doing absolutely nothing of value for them and perhaps expect to sue the government if it doesn’t comply?
Something is rotten in Janesville and perhaps elsewhere as well. Taxpayers and especially educators in general should be very concerned about this practice.
JOSEPH C. VAUGHN
Milton