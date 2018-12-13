I just read the article, "Did lunch rush play role in crash?", about Janesville high school students speeding and driving recklessly on their lunch breaks. I heard a number of solutions offered to help ameliorate this problem. The one simple solution I didn't see offered was to require students to have food delivered to the school from the eateries and close the campus. If there isn't seating enough in the cafeteria, have them eat in another room.

If a business doesn't have delivery, and they depend on the student income, I bet they will get delivery if this becomes a policy. Another option would be to allow food trucks on the campus to sell food to the students and staff. There are probably other solutions out there as well. Teenagers' strong suits aren't good judgement, and their actions are not always very rational.

I thought it was tragic for a woman going to the mall for shopping to be killed by a kid speeding to lunch. If the campus had been closed, this could NOT have happened.

KEVIN LEIN

Whitewater

