A clear and present danger, the great pretender, continues to lie the lie. This U.S. president preserves, protects and defends his own interest and a small portion of the citizenry while disdaining the rest. He listens only to his gut and FOX News on matters great and small. Anyone who disagrees with him retires or is fired. The ability to tell the truth is missing from his character.

He shows no respect for other branches of government and seeks to usurp all power to himself. Out faithful allies, signed treaties and reputation are left swinging in the wind—ignored. His fanatical obsession with building a border wall and keeping immigrants out is sadistic.

Federal laws prevent him from running even a charity or a college because he can’t follow the law. Treasonous foreign influence and GOP vote shenanigans put him in the powerful position for which he is uneducated, unprepared and clearly over his head.

What sort of democracy allows such an incompetent, irrational leader? Where are the checks and balances meant to rein him in as he destroys the earth, foreign relations, immigration and all respect for his office? What else has to happen before the good citizens of this country dare to stop this treacherous overthrow of democracy?

JEANNE HUEBNER

Delavan