I am a 78-year-old white, retired man who now wakes up every morning wondering what new (or newly reported) atrocity President Benedict Donald and his henchmen have inflicted on our country.
It appears that there is not any law too small or inconsequential that they will not stomp on and/or ignore. Benedict Donald is attempting to move our country into a state of submission when it comes to outrage regarding the “rule of law” that is supposed to govern our country.
Benedict is trying to portray himself as the “law and order” president when in fact his modus operandi is to break laws and defy the Congress/courts to do anything about it. Benedict’s biggest enabler is Attorney General William Barr. Barr has removed the head US attorneys in the three districts that are currently investigating Benedict’s potentially criminal acts. Barr directed the gassing of protesters in Lafayette Park so that Benedict could hold the Bible (upside down) for a “photo op” in front of a church. Barr is also the person behind the dispatching of unidentified federal “storm troopers” to Portland (and now, it appears, to other US cities).
Russia just announced that Benedict Donald has called Putin seven times since February. Benedict’s administration is silent on the reasons for the calls. Benedict has never once publicly commented on the Putin “bounty” on our soldiers in Afghanistan. What gives with the Putin/Benedict relationship?
A dictator “wannabe” is in our White House. Please vote Benedict out of office in November.
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth