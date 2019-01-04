A 7-year-old girl named Jakelin Caal Maquin recently died while in custody of border patrol agents. Her father reports he and Jakelin were both denied water while in custody. The Associated Press reports at least 2,500 children have been separated from their parents. A border wall will not solve our immigration problem. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.
An Associated Press article indicates our president insists on demonizing women. He has called women ugly, disgusting and “that dog.” Also, he has called a woman “horse face.” Many of his tweets are ugly and disgusting. Is all this making America great again?
A Chicago Tribune article discusses the hateful, violent videos on YouTube. YouTube officials state the 6,195 videos they removed in September 2018 were found to have violated guidelines against “hateful or abusive” content. Our president uses Twitter to insult people and countries. Remember when our president used a swear word to describe a country struggling with poverty and homelessness?
Large numbers of Christians enable and support our president and his lies and his hateful, divisive rhetoric. Our president fails the test of being a positive role model. Migrant children are paying the price in our president’s border standoff. Politicians are failing to make America great again, and they don’t care.
LEON K. FREEBURG
Janesville
