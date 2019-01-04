A 7-year-old girl named Jakelin Caal Maquin recently died while in custody of border patrol agents. Her father reports he and Jakelin were both denied water while in custody. The Associated Press reports at least 2,500 children have been separated from their parents. A border wall will not solve our immigration problem. It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.

An Associated Press article indicates our president insists on demonizing women. He has called women ugly, disgusting and “that dog.” Also, he has called a woman “horse face.” Many of his tweets are ugly and disgusting. Is all this making America great again?

A Chicago Tribune article discusses the hateful, violent videos on YouTube. YouTube officials state the 6,195 videos they removed in September 2018 were found to have violated guidelines against “hateful or abusive” content. Our president uses Twitter to insult people and countries. Remember when our president used a swear word to describe a country struggling with poverty and homelessness?

Large numbers of Christians enable and support our president and his lies and his hateful, divisive rhetoric. Our president fails the test of being a positive role model. Migrant children are paying the price in our president’s border standoff. Politicians are failing to make America great again, and they don’t care.

LEON K. FREEBURG

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse