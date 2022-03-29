The president continues to say he is in favor of “Made in America,” yet he refuses to let our own fossil energy to be produced in order to promote green energy.
The fact is there is not enough physical space for enough wind and solar power stations to be built even to support the millions of illegal immigrants he has permitted to enter, which has driven up our crime rates.
Just this year we are going to need enough new power to supply the needs of four cities the size of Milwaukee. Can’t be done. Of the 17 million jobs he claims will be created, 80% will be created outside the U.S. because we do not have the capability to produce them internally. He never mentions the thousand of jobs that have been lost already through his policies.
Mother Nature does not respond to the laws of governments. I challenge anyone to produce evidence that planet temperatures are doing anything different than they have for thousands of years. If you wanted to go ice fishing in Green Bay 10,000 years ago, you would have had to drill through a mile of ice. What caused it to melt? It certainly wasn’t fossil fuels. All the dire predictions of scientists have been incorrect.
If you are happy with the current destruction of the American way of life, continue to vote for the Democrats.
If you think it’s better to solve the world's problems, vote conservative.