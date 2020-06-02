So how bigly has our germaphobe, six-time bankrupt, stable genius botched this deadly epidemic and crashed economy?
Tens of thousands of Americans (the equivalent of 25,000 Benghazi incidents) have paid with their lives for his shameful inaction. Testing, tracing and isolating are the only tools there are to slow the pace of deaths, along with distancing, masks and hand protection until a preventative therapy or vaccine is here. There are no shortcuts.
Three months into this disaster and we are back to living like its 1781 when the Articles of Confederation had no central government. Broken promises, botched predictions, failed testing, phony solutions, graft and crony profit-taking are the order of the day plus endless blame-shifting to boot.
Every GOP senator who failed to remove this fake president after he was impeached bears responsibility for this calamity. We'd like to see American healthy and wealthy again. Wouldn't that be wise?
JEANNE HUEBNER
Delavan