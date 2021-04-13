Joe Biden is responsible for the surge in illegal border crossings and for enticing unaccompanied minors here. He ended the remain in Mexico program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.
Biden suspended agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that successfully reduced border arrests under President Donald Trump. Apprehensions hit their highest level in a decade with more than 75,000 apprehensions in January. Biden said this is the ordinary spring “surge.” What he doesn’t say is that many people were returned under Trump during the surge. Biden is allowing them to stay.
As many as 25% of those entering illegally are COVID-19 positive, risking the spread of the virus here.
Trump followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and returned people immediately to avoid bringing infected people into our facilities. Biden has repeatedly falsely claimed that families are being sent back under the CDC provision. February data indicates that just 40% of the 19,000 people who came with a family member were returned. Many times, when a family is returned, the family sends the children here alone because Biden has said repeatedly he will not return unaccompanied children.
Illegal crossings have soared to 6,000 per day, six times the level Barack Obama called a crisis. Biden’s executive orders and public comments have encouraged the surge. Rather than rushing to secure the border, Biden is sending processors to the border for the purpose of moving illegal immigrants into the U.S. as quickly as possible.
Biden is responsible for this crisis.
FRAN HANUS
Milton