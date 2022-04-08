Our current president reminds me of Inspector Clouseau from the "Pink Panther" movies. He makes a mess of everything he is involved with. He tried to put the blame for inflation on Vladimir Putin. That didn't fly because people noticed prices were increasing all of 2021, well before Russia started attacking Ukraine. The press was not able to cover for him on that.
I don't understand how anyone in their right mind could kill our oil production and give Russia the green light to increase their sales to Europe. Without this income, would Putin be able to finance his attacks on Ukraine? How many left behind in Afghanistan have been killed or are still hiding? How many lives have been lost by Central Americans trying to cross Mexico or drowning in the Rio Grande?
Politicians are known to lie, but Joe Biden carries it to an extreme. He lies about the obvious expecting the media to cover him. Coincidentally, his plan to release oil from the U.S. reserve for six months—or right up until the midterm elections—might not save him. Hunter Biden is currently the subject of two investigations, and more of the Durham investigation items will be released. The press might have a problem keeping this info a secret from the public. November is closing in.