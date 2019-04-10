I can’t agree more with the sentiment shared by Jim Thorp in his Tuesday letter to the editor. He asks us not to pave paradise to put up a sports complex within Palmer Park--a reference to Joni Mitchell’s song “Big Yellow Taxi.”

The natural, undeveloped east side is part of the system of Palmer Park. A March 2017 article, “Wild and Wonderful: Making a case for Undeveloped Open Spaces,” from the National Recreation and Park Association states, "People value wild natural areas with limited evidence of humans because they provide a source of inspiration, wonder and escape from busy urban environments. Undeveloped green space also plays an important role in maintaining physical and mental health…

"Setting aside land for conservation obviously also has many environmental benefits… Some of the ecosystem services provided by undeveloped lands include stormwater absorption, air and water purification, microclimate regulation, reduction of greenhouse gases, carbon sequestration, flood control, erosion control and supporting habitat for native plants and wildlife, including threatened and endangered species."

The City of Janesville even recognizes on its own website the need to "provide buffer areas of native plants such as prairie remnants for their scenic beauty and diversity in our otherwise natural environment.” So why is the natural east side of Palmer Park repeatedly considered for development? Please, let’s not bulldoze this area for a huge building and large LIGHTED parking lot. Palmer Park needs to be preserved in its entirety.

ANN HYZER

Janesville

