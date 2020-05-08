I write this letter on behalf of the participating churches and pastors of the National Day of Prayer event that took place on Thursday at the Janesville Mall. We would like to thank the overwhelming number of participants (we counted about 90 vehicles) that took part in the drive-in prayer service and the subsequent prayer parade around SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
It was inspiring in these difficult times to see the community of faith come together and pray for our local and national needs. God’s church continues to thrive and move forward in spite of “safer at home” precautions. Every facet of our society and culture was and continues to be prayed for.
We would like to say a special thanks to the Janesville Mall and its manager, Julie Cubbage, for their amazing openness and for accommodating us in their parking lot. Our usual venue, the Courthouse Pavilion, was unavailable due to current restrictions, but the mall was an ideal alternative.
We also want to thank Chaplain Randy Booth for planning and coordinating the prayer parade at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Additionally, we appreciate Nancy Parkhurst Leafblad, chaplain from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, for her help and participation.
During this time of limitations due to the virus, none of us is limited from praying. We encourage all believers to continue to lift up our community, nation and world to God in prayer as we place our hope and trust in Him for our future.
REV. MIKE DISSMORE
Lead pastor at Christ the Rock Church, Janesville