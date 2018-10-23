There are two new lights shining on this upcoming election. I am so excited and proud to be witnessing these gutsy ladies tearing up the sidewalks and politicking the old-fashioned way. Their passion, enthusiasm and excitement is contagious. These fearless women bring first-hand experiences from the world of Medicare, insurance and education.
These doctoral, intelligent professionals are running for Assembly, Katherine Gaulke for the 32nd District and Brittany Keyes for the 31st. We all know that this year's midterm elections can and will have a direct impact on our older Americans for decades. Medicare could definitely be affected along with our Social Security benefits.
These candidates are advocates and problem solvers; they're women who not only care about people but want to help them. They have the work ethic and leadership skills needed to repeal gerrymandering and to end it. They have a solution to help our students and parents with their high-interest student loans. It's a win-win way to fund education in Wisconsin and much more.
Thank you Katherine Gaulke and Brittany Keyes for taking the time with your experiences and talents to help our Democracy work. I feel very secure that you two can get the job done. Why wouldn't we, the voters, want to see a debate between Katherine Gaulke and Tyler August? It would help to educate us all so that we can choose the correct candidate. I would encourage you to ask for the same. Let's go vote!
REBECCA CARPER-SWANGSTU
Lake Geneva
