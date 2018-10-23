There are two new lights shining on this upcoming election. I am so excited and proud to be witnessing these gutsy ladies tearing up the sidewalks and politicking the old-fashioned way. Their passion, enthusiasm and excitement is contagious. These fearless women bring first-hand experiences from the world of Medicare, insurance and education.

These doctoral, intelligent professionals are running for Assembly, Katherine Gaulke for the 32nd District and Brittany Keyes for the 31st. We all know that this year's midterm elections can and will have a direct impact on our older Americans for decades. Medicare could definitely be affected along with our Social Security benefits.

These candidates are advocates and problem solvers; they're women who not only care about people but want to help them. They have the work ethic and leadership skills needed to repeal gerrymandering and to end it. They have a solution to help our students and parents with their high-interest student loans. It's a win-win way to fund education in Wisconsin and much more.

Thank you Katherine Gaulke and Brittany Keyes for taking the time with your experiences and talents to help our Democracy work. I feel very secure that you two can get the job done. Why wouldn't we, the voters, want to see a debate between Katherine Gaulke and Tyler August? It would help to educate us all so that we can choose the correct candidate. I would encourage you to ask for the same. Let's go vote!

REBECCA CARPER-SWANGSTU

Lake Geneva

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse