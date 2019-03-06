Articles about the ongoing crisis of sexual crimes in the Roman Catholic Church focus on just punishment for the guilty and appropriate compensation for the victims. Besides this, there should be emphasis on the prevention of such heinous sins. The Bible addresses this issue very clearly.

Writing to the church at Corinth, Greece, around 55 A.D., St. Paul speaks directly to this contemporary problem: “… It is good for a man not to marry, but since there is so much immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband” (1 Corinthians 7:1-2).

Obviously, the God-given gift of sex is a powerful drive and designed for marriage between men and women. Like many things, sex can become a blessing or a curse. In the words of C. S. Lewis, “From the best gifts come the worst miseries if we are too foolish not to follow the Giver’s directions.”

Jesus also addresses this challenge. In Matthew 19, Jesus speaks of the seriousness of marriage, to which the disciples react, saying: then “it is better not to marry.” However, Jesus explains that celibacy is only for exceptional persons. Further, in St. Paul’s first letter to Timothy (4:3), he warns about false teachers who “forbid marriage.” By way of practical application, perhaps the pope should change the church's 12th century rule of celibacy and follow Biblical standards. Doing so could help to prevent the otherwise predictable sexual crimes that wreck many lives and ruin the reputation of the church.

ROY C. ANDERSON

Janesville