The politics of ignorance, disrespect and lack of concern are everywhere. Our president mocks Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony, calling it a hoax, and he refers to Ms. Ford and others who challenged the Kavanaugh nomination as “evil people.” Ms. Ford and family members have received death threats and have moved to different locations for safety reasons.
A Chicago Tribune article states a white candidate for Florida governor has stated: Florida voters can’t afford to “monkey this up” and vote for his African-American opponent. Some Florida voters view this statement as a "dog whistle” to rally racists. In a minute-long audio clip are the sounds of drums and monkeys.
A Wisconsin State Journal article states the federal government has lost track of almost 1,500 migrant children after placing them in homes of sponsors in the U.S. Many of those children are vulnerable to trafficking and abuse. How did we get to the point where we treat children like they are not important? What’s happened to empathy and concern?
A Tribune article discusses the feelings of women who are sexually assaulted. The article emphasizes these assaults negatively affect a woman’s self-esteem and sense of security. Shame and defeat also surface. It is estimated that two out of three sexual assaults go unreported. The Gazette reports our president continues to ridicule women. Who and where are the politicians who express disgust with this ridicule? Why are the clergy so silent?
LEON K. FREEBURG
Janesville
