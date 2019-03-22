It is concerning when you realize that the main consideration in the votes cast by our senators and representatives is the effect that vote will have on their re-election. That was reconfirmed by the Republican senators who voted to limit the president's national emergency powers. Only Susan Collins is up for reelection in 2020. The others who voted against the president will try to distract the voters in 2022 and 2024 hoping they forget. And no Democrat could act against party policy, fearing retribution.

National security, fiscal responsibility and public safety fall way behind the desire to sit in Congress, draw a big salary and get a comfortable retirement. Egos are more important than the electorate. Both parties are guilty of this practice, and it has worsened with the influence of cable news and its ability to steer our public thinking. We are driven farther apart every day with little hope of compromise.

Twelve years in the Senate, 10 years in the House and then go home. I am getting tired of this garbage.

GENE BIER

Milton