I'm glad that businesses are beginning to open and people are able to return to work. I am not glad about doing it in this reckless this way.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and group managed to win their power play against the governor. Instead of the continuing a slow but steady opening of businesses, it is now everything open. Rather than people staying safely at home, it is everyone get out and get moving. You politicians don't get, or don't want to get, that this is a deadly virus rather than a political being doing what the politicians want. This virus spreads quickly between people who are near each other without face masks. The afterthought of “by the way, be careful while you are out with others” is weak.
In addition to the protesters in Madison, I have been seeing many in the grocery and drug stores without face masks. How many have these people already contaminated and possibly sickened? What do you think will happen now with even more people out and not bothering with protections for themselves and others? The virus is still here, and people are still getting ill and even dying. This virus will spread faster with more unprotected people to spread it around.
PAT SCOTT
Beloit