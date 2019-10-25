I'm not a fan of protests, but I’m sick and tired of being called a racist or a "white supremacist" by one political party just because I’m white. It’s about time to examine this.

Somewhere in my past, I think that one of my ancestors was a slave rower on a Roman ship. Does this mean that I should be suing Italy for reparations or the U.S.A. for my ancestors that died in the Civil War? I’m eternally grateful that, however it happened, I was born in the U.S.A. and was given the opportunity to get ahead.

It’s time for the politicians to stop making people of color out to be victims of slavery. If we take an honest look at it, the people whose ancestors were brought to this country as slaves are the fortunate ones. They could be victims of the violence in their home countries if that hadn’t happened. What a wonderful opportunity they have been given.

It’s time for our schools and colleges to stop preaching victimhood, our politicians to stop preaching for political gain, people of color to accept being Americans and emulate the great number of their successful brethren who have worked hard to advance and contribute to their country and for the whole country to move back to following the rules and moral principles it was founded on. Tearing down statues and any reminders of our Founders is not the way to go.

God bless the U.S.A.

BRUCE PIERSON

Janesville