The coronavirus crisis is producing scams, gouging and economic problems. The USA Today reports 33 attorneys general have demanded companies such as Amazon, Craigslist, eBay, Facebook and Walmart stop their price gouging in regard to critical supplies needed to treat the coronavirus pandemic.
The attorneys general have urged companies to pay attention to their ethical obligation and help citizens who are suffering serious economic and health problems. Amazon has stated it has suspended more than 3,000 sellers. Internet searchers have noticed all kinds of price gouging. It’s also disturbing that nurses are seeing a shortage of masks and other protective equipment.
A USA Today writer says vehicle sales are expected to decline 15.3% to 14.4 million vehicles in 2020. More than 17 million were sold in 2019. Hyatt Hotels have announced furloughs and pay cuts and is temporarily closing some of its hotels.
Reports are surfacing that politicians in Washington, D.C., had inside information about coronavirus and knew about the virus months ago, and they sought to downplay and/or deny the seriousness of the virus. So, little was therefore done to prepare for the consequences of the virus. The impression is too many politicians are anti-science and anti-education, and too many are only concerned about themselves.
Then we have Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia who apparently had early inside information about the virus, so they sold stocks and made millions of dollars. Is this fair and honest? I wish for more leadership on the federal government level, but I’m not holding my breath.
LEON K. FREEBURG
Janesville