Yes, it is almost Christmas. No, it will probably not be white. Yes, the anti-vaxxers have succeeded in torpedoing Biden's agenda. College freshmen will get lumps of coal, as will child care workers, people with high medical bills, voters of color and the 99% of us. Santa Claus is real for billionaires (as usual).
America is the land of opportunity, especially if you are white and inherited Daddy's money. If you work for a living, you might be heaving a sigh of relief that Joe Manchin is saving our way of life from the "socialist hordes" who are surfing on a giant wave of inflation.
Who wants to pay all those taxes for health care, child care, education and trees? Why do we need education and science anyway when we can get instant news with the touch of a button? We can just go to local school board meetings, edit history books, kill any objectionable course content and, voila, we have voted out those nasty, gloom-and-doom ideas we don't like.
However, Joe "Santa Claus" Manchin will not be surfing that wave for long. Riding the waves behind him is Greta Thunberg and many boatloads of young people who know Santa Claus is not real when it comes to climate change. The world needs a real Santa who will keep up alive with a vaccination in every stocking and a science book under the tree.