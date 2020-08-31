I support the police. They are professionals with an important and dangerous job, and should not have to take trash talk and arrogance from punks and criminals.
I believe black lives matter. They should not have to die for one misstep or sometimes for nothing at all.
There is a simple solution here: Change police training on guns. Now officers are taught to "follow the body to the ground" once they start shooting. This makes sense if they see a gun or are alone and confronted by assailants. It makes no sense at all to empty a gun point blank into a guy’s back.
One bullet in the leg is enough to end resistance in almost any situation. Current policy has outlived whatever rational it once had.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville