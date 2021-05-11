Why are police being trained to kill their fellow residents? How did ordinary people come to be the enemy? It seems traditional police have been displaced by a kind of military force where a candy bar, cellphone or raised hands can all get you killed. The more weapons police acquire, the more they opt to shoot first and call the ambulance or coroner later.
Have we forgotten Americans have the Bill of Rights, the constitutional amendments meant to protect U.S. citizens from government overreach? The Fourth Amendment is the right to be secure in our home, person and effects unless a warrant is issued. The Fifth Amendment is the right not to bear witness against ourselves. The Sixth Amendment is the right to a speedy trial with impartial jurors and a lawyer. The Eighth Amendment is no excessive bail or punishment. The 14th Amendment, though not in the Bill of Rights, says no person shall be deprived of "life, liberty, or property, without due process of law." Please look them up.
The job of peace officers is to arrest a suspect who is presumed innocent until proven guilty under U.S. laws. When police officers take on the added roles of judge, jury and executioner, the rule of law vanishes and injustice reigns. Lady justice is not only blind, she is also colorblind.
JEANNE HUEBNER
Delavan