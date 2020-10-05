It takes courage to serve in the military. Whether you are a soldier, sailor, airman or marine, you swore an oath to defend our country with your life.
As a veteran who served in the Marines and deployed two times to Okinawa, Korea and Kuwait, I am proud of what my fellow brothers and sisters in arms have accomplished. Less than 10% of the population is made up of veterans. It’s a small, special community.
When someone suggests they are one of us but didn’t serve, well, we get pretty upset. That’s why I got so angry when I saw Roger Polack’s website and ad for Congress. He states he was deployed and served multiple tours. The viewer is left to conclude he is a veteran. But he’s not. He was a civilian employee of the Department of Treasury. He didn’t serve in the military. He is not a veteran.
I expect politicians to exaggerate, but Polack goes too far. Don’t ever say you served this country unless you swore an oath, signed the bottom line and put on the uniform. This is the very definition of stolen valor, and it’s misrepresentation. When you allow people to assume that you served, hint that you served or suggest without correction, you are complicit in dishonesty.
MICHAEL FITZGERALD
Janesville