As the city of Janesville's Neighborhood and Community Services director, I wantedto share a few of the exciting opportunities and projects staff will be working on in 2022.
Efforts to construct affordable housing and promote homeownership will be a high priority, including housing construction and increased assistance with down payment and closing costs for low- to moderate-income homebuyers through the city's HOME Possible Program.
The new "A Place of My Own" program will allow eligible city Rent Assistance Program participants to purchase a home, redirecting rental assistance payments to mortgage payments.
For the city's Recreation Division, the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and residents, several years of feasibility and desirability research were recognized when the City Council authorized the design of the Woodman's Community Center, Janesville's proposed athletic and conference center.
The plans for the center include one main ice sheet, one secondary ice sheet with removable ice and 20,000 square feet of flexible space. The project could generate a new economic impact of at least $10 million and a $4 million increase in personal earnings annually by attracting tournaments, competitions and conventions with nonlocal participants. It would also serve as a valuable public resource for residents by accommodating local sports, recreation, entertainment events and activities. Fundraising and design will be ongoing through 2022.
The city will also rehabilitate the downtown transit system transfer center. The facility's rehabilitation will improve accessibility, replace facility components and refurbish public spaces that need updates and improvements.