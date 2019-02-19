As a middle-aged person with arthritis and a limited budget, I would like to make a plea to Janesville's snow plow drivers. Please slow down! After shoveling the end of the driveway Sunday night, I got up Monday morning to find a waist high barrier of densely packed snow over half of the apron. I realize you have a lot of streets to plow, but if you just slow down a bit, the aftermath of plowing that homeowners have to deal with wouldn't be so bad. Thank you for the service you provide.
ANNE POST
Janesville
