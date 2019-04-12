I picked up trash in Palmer Park on Saturday because I hate to see the trash in a beautiful park. I picked up three diapers that were just thrown on the ground and one soiled pair of child's underwear left on a picnic table bench. There was also a broken glass bottle by a pavilion that hadn't been picked up.

A park is a public place for everyone to enjoy, and there are trash cans to use. I do not understand why anyone would leave trash in a park for someone else to deal with. If you cannot take better care of your parental responsibilities or just do not care enough to clean up after yourself, then please stay home. City employees or volunteers aren't responsible for your mess.

Normally I pick up plastic bottles or cups, aluminum cans, cigarette packs, straws or paper, and I can fill a plastic grocery bag in a half hour. I would like to see us do better in Janesville. Picking up after yourself shows respect for yourself, as well as for others. Also, picking up after your dog is nothing more than consideration for others.

I urge others who care about Janesville to pick up your yard, your neighborhood, your school or anywhere that has trash laying around. We need to be a better example for our children and grandchildren because they will inherit the earth someday, and I want them to have the best that we can give them.

PATTI TROTTER

Janesville