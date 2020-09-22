What's my favorite holiday? Halloween, of course. Dressing up, being outside and getting candy. What could be better?
In this time when so much has been canceled, please do not cancel Halloween.
Children can wear their masks and social distance themselves from other groups. The candy is prewrapped, just make sure to either let it sit for a number of days or clean the outsides before your children eat them. Or toss it out. The fun is planning your costumes and going around the neighborhood seeing the fun decorations and the carved pumpkins.
I am going to place my candy (already purchased) in a bowl on a table outside and hope the little goblins only take one piece. And if the weather is nice, I will sit outside and watch the children go through my neighborhood. I am not sure who will have the bigger smile on there face—me or them.
Please save Halloween from the evil COVID.
WENDY WEISS
Janesville