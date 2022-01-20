Something fundamental is a stake when we start to believe that we cannot afford any flexibility in trying to discern and represent the will of the people.
In the currently required redistricting of legislative maps, instead of creating maps that reflect only our own ideology, we should design maps that instead reveal as far as possible what the voters actually want. It does not serve the greater good to rely on the values of one particular group of people over and over again to solve our problems.
Unfortunately, the maps proposed by state Senate Bill 621 continue to move in the former misguided direction, toward freezing in place one particular representation of the people.
These maps would bake in and perpetuate the changes made a decade ago – changes that benefited a single party – and would continue to do just that. Therefore, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin should reconsider its limiting criterion of "least change" in instituting new maps and instead adopt a truly nonpartisan process.
County boards in 55 counties representing 83% of Wisconsinites have passed resolutions supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process. Shouldn’t the will of the people prevail?
Political solutions require our collective imagination – let us continue to exercise it. Ask your legislators to help bring bills Senate Bill 389 and Assembly Bill 395, proposing nonpartisan redistricting processes, out of committee.