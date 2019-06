In reference to photo and story in the June 18 edition (Page 3A), The Gazette has once again sensationalized its reporting of this story.

The story in question involves a traffic fatality. To include a descriptive photo of this tragedy shows complete disrespect to involved family. This family is deeply grieving and does not need a vivid photo to bring to mind those horrible details.

The Gazette needs to be mindful of their news as it is presented to its subscribers.

JOAN FENRICK

Janesville