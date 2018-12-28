A previous letter to the editor commented on how crucial it is to exhibit piety behind the wheel of a car, where respect for human life has immediate consequences.
The recent bizarre Milton Avenue crash involving a driver traveling at 77 mph is terrible and tragic but remarkably familiar for a society in decline: It might have been taken from a satirical novel, such as Evelyn Waugh’s classic “Vile Bodies” (especially the fast food destination).
Should not drivers education classes include specific and thorough grounding in the moral truth that being behind the wheel of a car does not make one powerful (usual driver attitude), but just the reverse? Philosophy is more practical than generally realized.
D.R. SCHALLER
Janesville
