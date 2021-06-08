I commend Joshua Pickering and the Janesville Morning, Afternoon and Night Run Group for efforts to enhance our city through “plogging” events (June 3, Page 1A).
I likewise applauded Ed and Chris Stried, retired teachers featured in The Gazette last July. During the pandemic, they collected litter on daily walks.
Too many people consider parks, trails and roadsides their personal garbage cans. I’ve been appalled at litter in places such as Traxler Park and along Palmer Drive near the bike path. To visitors, this suggests we’re slobs who care too little to protect the beauty and nature in our otherwise attractive community.
Recently, I went birding along the river down Afton Road. A bucket I took to sit on turned into a litter tote. So much rubbish was under the Bellrichard Bridge that I needed a trash bag.
Too many homeowners roll big trash tubs to the street but can’t see or won’t bother to pick up and discard trash on their terraces and along curbs.
Litter encourages more. It’s like a broken window: If the homeowner doesn’t fix it, soon neighboring properties look unkempt, and the whole neighborhood risks decline.
Sad to say, it takes more than a few caring people to keep up with these messes. This local running group hoped to organize “plogging”—combining jogging with litter pickup—events all this week. Check out its Facebook page Plogging in the 608. If the group can turn this into a regular activity, it might actually make a dent.
GREG PECK
Janesville