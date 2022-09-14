It's the guns, America! Other comparable nations have suffered form mass shooters, too, but not to the frequency that is happening in the United States. Why the difference? I believe it lies with the Second Amendment and the blind, uncompromising support of its dictates promulgated by the NRA and its more extremist members.
Guns beget guns and mass killings commonize gun violence. Can any logical person really think the creators of the Second Amendment ever imagined its dictates would enable perpetrators of mass shootings and, in addition, exacerbate everyday quarrels to the extremes of shooting bullets rather than mouths or fists?
Obviously, guns are too easy to get. Read in the newspaper about the commonality of shootings; where and how did these jerks get those guns, anyway?
Concealed carry and/or "I need to carry a gun for my own protection and the protection of my family," can just lead to more random shootings. I cannot recall that any of the mass killers were brought down by other than the police.
Tragically, the police failed miserably in Uvalde, Texas, but overall, they are still the ones who have a head start in people protection and crisis intervention. The stupidity of the few should not dictate the reputation of many.
Amend the Second Amendment; do it fast and do it right. Gun rights are not more important than the lives of people, and children, especially, should not be terrorized. Congress should move together speedily for once, and pass laws with teeth sharp enough to reduce gun use to controlled hunting, law enforcement, and more rigid limitations with possession.