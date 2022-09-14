It's the guns, America! Other comparable nations have suffered form mass shooters, too, but not to the frequency that is happening in the United States. Why the difference? I believe it lies with the Second Amendment and the blind, uncompromising support of its dictates promulgated by the NRA and its more extremist members.

Guns beget guns and mass killings commonize gun violence. Can any logical person really think the creators of the Second Amendment ever imagined its dictates would enable perpetrators of mass shootings and, in addition, exacerbate everyday quarrels to the extremes of shooting bullets rather than mouths or fists?

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you