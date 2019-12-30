I am saddened to see that there are plans being considered to make harassment of sports officials a class A misdemeanor. Why can't we all just get along and behave like decent human beings? It's a game--all that's at stake is pride in these games. Sports are held above all to have fun. This isn't the dark ages where games often meant "life and death." We don't shoot the losers, folks.

To have a tiny disagreement with a call or no-call on the field (or the turf or the court or wherever) is fine. That's the beauty of sports: It's played and officiated by humans who are not perfect by any means. To demean and harass officials because of these calls and threaten them and whatever else people are doing to warrant these considerations--come on, folks. We are better than this. It's not necessary. People need to just tone it down a little bit. There's a reason the disclaimer is made before events: "Please cheer evenly for both sides. No disrespect for opposing players or referees will be allowed." This is the not-so-subtle hint that it's a game, not a matter of life and death. You are there to have fun, as are the athletes.

JAMES FOSS

Janesville