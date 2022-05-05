Bravo to meteorologist Bob Lindmeier for continued efforts to motivate us to acknowledge and address human-caused climate change and to The Gazette for giving his presentation front-page attention.
Please continue prominent coverage of climate change and our overconsumption of resources. Acting as if we have dominion over everything on Earth has been tragically separated from our responsibility as stewards to protect natural resources and all life. Our economy is measured by growth, but we produce and consume much more than we need to be happy, and that growth, fueled by fossil fuels, threatens all life.
Our destruction is just not climate related. I admire members of Indigenous tribes who regard us as one with the Earth, with all life, and whose use of natural resources involves gratitude and leaving enough for the future. The plant and animal life that we have sent to extinction and forecasts of continuing the status quo should shame us.
In addition to “No-Mow May,” let’s stop use of chemicals that kill insects and birds, that pollute waters and kill aquatic life. Let’s replace more lawn with plants that are beautiful, hardy and provide more diversity in food and refuge for birds and insects.
In the midst of an enormous problem, we do have these and many other means to alleviate climate change and environmental destruction. We also have voices and votes to influence our legislators.