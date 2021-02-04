By Tuesday, 25 Rock Haven employees have quit, retired or taken a layoff rather than get the Moderna "vaccine."
Others used exemptions, despite the complicated forms with illegal questions. One contacted ICAN, and a letter stating that it is against federal law to mandate an emergency use only vaccine was sent by their lawyers to Rock Haven administrators.
I and others sent every board member this same information on the illegal nature of the mandate last week. I shared it with the sheriff on Monday. I contacted Bryan Steil's office today. Yet this illegal mandate continues, despite the knowledge that is is illegal and the knowledge that at least one employee has had a serious reaction.
If any of us breaks a law and serious bodily harm resulted, we would be arrested immediately and charged. Why is this not happening with those that continue to violate federal law and cause harm? When an elected/appointed official knowingly uses their position illegally and causes harm under the "color of law" they lose official indemnity and become personally liable for damages.
Rock Haven was already short staffed prior to this illegal mandate. What kind of care are patients receiving? Are overworked, over tired employees more prone to illnesses and accidents? How much are overtime and agency nursing costing Rock County taxpayers?
And what about law suits? What will that cost be? And there will be lawsuits.
This criminal action is being committed in the people's name with the people's money. The people must stop it.
SALLY HORTON
Janesville