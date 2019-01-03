On the surface, the Republicans lost the House, but many of those who lost their seats were not very good, and some followed the lead of globalist Paul Ryan who is retiring after two decades of not representing us. He was spineless, and the House will be stronger without him, especially now that we have a pro-American president for the first time in decades.

Time after time, the conservatives do most of the work and furnish the money to elect the man who is wanted in office by the deep state. This is because well-meaning, anti-globalists do not have enough understanding to detect false leadership like we had with Paul Ryan. If there is one person to blame for the midterms, you would have to lay it on the feet of Paul Ryan.

He was the ultimate yes-man, rubber-stamper and puppet for his fellow world government proponents. He skated through the last 20 years by taking the path of least resistance, often standing strong on both sides of the issues depending on what direction the political wind was blowing and avoiding conflict and tough decisions at all costs.

He put his hand on the Bible and swore to uphold the Constitution. How does he justify voting in favor of an un-American globalist agenda, such as his lip service to illegal immigration. God only knows how many innocent Americans died at the hands of illegal immigrants.

Good luck sugarcoating that legacy.

KIM OLSON

Janesville

