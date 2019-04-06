I’m responding to the article by Faith Lutheran Church pastor Felix Malpica (March 24, Page 5C). Using human logic and misrepresentations, he proudly distanced himself from many of the Bible’s clear teachings.

Pastor Malpica, you described your evolving church of human opinion passionately, but your god has no power because he exists only in your mind (Jeremiah, 10:1-16).

By contrast, the God of the Bible is the all-powerful creator of all things (Genesis 1). He does what He wants, and everything He does is good (Genesis, 1:31). He makes the rules because, as Creator, He knows better than we do (Romans, 11:33-36).

God’s word is clear: All sin is an affront to His holy character and must be punished (Romans, 6:23). Since God is both just and merciful, He punished Jesus in our place (Isaiah, 53:5, 6). Then Jesus rose from the dead confirming His power over even death (John, 10:18).

Jesus’ work on the cross in place of sinners is his eternal glory (Philippians, 2:8-11). By redefining sin, you diminish the glory of His cross, but he died for even the worst of sinners (Corinthians, 6:9-11).

The good news is that God promises complete forgiveness and eternal life to those who acknowledge their sin and trust in Jesus (John, 3:16; Romans 3:19-26).

In contrast to pastor Malpica’s temporal focus, eternal life was the heart of Jesus’ message, “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?”

DAVE CURTIS

Milton

