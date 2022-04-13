I thank the voters of Rock County's Supervisory District 24 for electing me to be their supervisor. I will do my best to serve the district and county residents. As I did on my eight years on the Janesville City Council, I will prepare thoroughly for all meetings. I will work with other supervisors to address issues in a cooperative manner, and I will address concerns and questions from the public in a timely manner. I will make sure that I remember this is a nonpartisan office and that I answer to residents of my district and Rock County.
This last election concerned me in that there was an increased level of participation by political parties in nonpartisan city council, school board and county board races.
In his last column in The Gazette ("Daring to hope after Tuesday's vote," Friday, Page 6A), Tim Bremel mentioned that the leading vote-getter for Janesville City Council was endorsed by the Republican Party.
I received a couple printed advertisements for two school board candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party. With endorsements come financial support for campaigns.
I was offered an endorsement by one of the political parties and declined it. The definition of nonpartisan is a lack of affiliation and a lack of bias toward a political party.
The influence of parties and business on local government has increased over the past few years. Committees in Janesville have members that basically represent party and business interests. These individuals have agendas to serve their interest group, not the public.