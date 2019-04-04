Just when you think you’ve gone to a great play at a local high school, the school does one more!

Alan Jay Lerner's and Frederick Loewe's “Brigadoon,” now at Parker High School, is as spectacular as the school's several previous musicals.

It never ceases to amaze how very, very good, talented and hard working our high school students are. One even forgets you’re in a high school theater.

“Brigadoon” continues through April 7 and should not be missed. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 5-6 and 1 p.m. April 6-7.

We are indeed blessed to have such great theater opportunities that show such a high degree of professionalism and talent.

It will also be a great pleasure to see where this high school experience will take students in their future.

Also coming up this summer will be “Pippin” at Craig High School, school district summer school play “42nd Street” and “Frozen” at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center.

A big thank you to all the students for their hard work. Please know what a joy it brings to many.

JACQUELIN J. WOOD

Janesville

