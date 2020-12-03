George Parker and Joseph Craig were industry leaders and philanthropists. Both had farm backgrounds. Parker was born Nov. 1, 1863, near Shullsburg, and Craig on Sept. 1, 1867, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Parker didn't want to be a farmer. He wanted to see the world and felt he could accomplish this by being a telegraph operator. At age 21, Parker enrolled in the Valentine School of Telegraphy in Janesville. Arriving in Janesville, he had $55 tuition for the telegraphy school.
Parker worked briefly as a telegraph operator and became a teacher at the Valentine school. He noticed his students' pens didn't work properly. Parker decided he could make a better pen. He and William Palmer, an insurance executive, incorporated Parker Pen in 1892. Our Palmer Park is named after Palmer. Parker died in 1937 and had two sons and a daughter; and Craig died in 1958 and had three sons.
Joseph Craig and parents moved to Momence, Illinois, and bought a farm implement business. Craig became a salesman for International Harvester and a salesman for Janesville Machine. In 1897, Craig became general manager of Janesville Machine. Later in March 1918, Craig convinced GM to build tractors (Samson) and trucks in Janesville.
After the Samson venture failed, Craig convinced GM to assemble Chevrolet cars. Cars rolled off the assembly line in Janesville on Feb. 14, 1923. Craig was a 4-H leader and bought the fairgrounds for the 4-H people. He was the driving force behind our city manager form of government. Craig and Parker financially supported Mercy Hospital and our YMCA and YWCA.
LEON K. FREEBURG
Janesville