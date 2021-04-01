I am proudly writing in support for Curt Parish in the April 6 Janesville School Board election.
As an educator, I have viewed the passion and dedication that has been a hallmark of Curt’s professional life. Curt and Pam Parish have raised two outstanding daughters who are products of the Janesville schools.
Curt Parish has not only been a great family man but an outstanding citizen of the Janesville community. He has been involved in civic organizations throughout his professional career in the finance industry.
On April 6, show your support for an outstanding candidate who is looking to give back to the Janesville community.
JOHN ZIMMERMAN
Janesville