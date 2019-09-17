As parents, we worry about our kids making the right decisions, doing well in school, etc. But now we have to worry about our kids being introduced to e-cigarettes and knowing what to look for. These devices can look like a USB flash drive and the newest device looks like a fit bit!

As parents, we have a reason to be concerned because the use of these have skyrocketed among middle school youth and high school students in the last four years!

Many of these products are flavored, which a huge draw for youth. In fact, surveys show most high school students say they wouldn’t try unflavored tobacco products. A large concern for me as a parent is the high amount of nicotine in these products and how nicotine affects the developing brain.

Given the nature of these products, it is important that Rock County school districts' policies include electronic delivery devices as well as more conventional tobacco products to provide a healthy learning environment for our children.

Parents can learn more about this at www.tobaccoischanging. You can also get involved with the local Rock County tobacco prevention coalition by going to rcy2y.com or checking out the Facebook page for Southwest Alliance for Tobacco Prevention.

XANDI FINN

Beloit